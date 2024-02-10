Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. 4,966,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.