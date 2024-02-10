Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
