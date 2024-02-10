Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Valence8 US LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Valence8 US LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 16.8% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $437.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,943,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375,080. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $437.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.26.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.