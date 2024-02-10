iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 3.9% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valence8 US LP owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,668,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,222. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.