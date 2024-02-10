Betterment LLC Purchases 2,711,916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Betterment LLC owned 4.39% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,735,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 11,255,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

