Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.0 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 910,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kennametal by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

