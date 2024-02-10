Betterment LLC Sells 418,776 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,776 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 1.64% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $498,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. 4,131,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

