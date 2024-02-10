TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,597. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

