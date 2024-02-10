Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Trading Down 0.4%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
