iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Free Report) by 280.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

