Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,242. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

