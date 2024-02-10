Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

D stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $59.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

