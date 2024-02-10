Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.76-$1.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -53.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

