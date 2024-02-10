MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$92.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.6 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.780 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 101,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $368.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after buying an additional 139,923 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

