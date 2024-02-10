ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.3 million. ARM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.240 EPS.

ARM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARM stock traded up 1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,096,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 72.47. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 126.58.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 75.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.