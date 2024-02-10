Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 565,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,882. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

