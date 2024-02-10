Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $34,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 96,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,919 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

