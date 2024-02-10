Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $278.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

