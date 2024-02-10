1,095 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

TDY traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $434.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,611. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.97 and its 200 day moving average is $409.28.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

