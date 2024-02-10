Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Cut by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

