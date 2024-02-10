Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 819,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

