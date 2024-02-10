CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 28,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 473,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 9,000,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,668,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

