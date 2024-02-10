Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 613,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 86,452 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 866,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 483,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,953,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

