Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 2.2% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,226. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

