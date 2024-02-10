Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MDT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. 8,843,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.