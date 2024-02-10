Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.40). Approximately 1,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.40).
Axa Property Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a PE ratio of 63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.75.
