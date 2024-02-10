Ordinals Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Ordinals has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $149.47 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $61.55 or 0.00130033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 62.99376103 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $230,084,446.42 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

