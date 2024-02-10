Reviewing Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Shot and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 24.47 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.37 Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.65 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Safety Shot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safety Shot and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00

Natura &Co has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Risk and Volatility

Safety Shot has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Safety Shot on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.