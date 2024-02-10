BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Up 4.1%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 70,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 43,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

BeyondSpring Trading Up 30.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

