Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading Up 0.1%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €335.90 ($361.18) and last traded at €333.80 ($358.92). 155,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €333.50 ($358.60).

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €304.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

