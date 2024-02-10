CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 2.2%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €101.80 ($109.46) and last traded at €101.80 ($109.46). 4,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.60 ($107.10).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $703.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €100.11 and a 200-day moving average of €93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

