Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Quorum Information Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.