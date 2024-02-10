Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Up 1.6%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €10.64 ($11.44) and last traded at €10.40 ($11.18). Approximately 41,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.24 ($11.01).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $169.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.42 and its 200 day moving average is €12.71.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

