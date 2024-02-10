Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading Down 1.3%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Appulse Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

