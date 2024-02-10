Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Shares Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Oceanic Wind Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.
Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile
Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.
