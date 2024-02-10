Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 207 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.07. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

