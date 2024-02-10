Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 38,175 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $561.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.31 and its 200-day moving average is $447.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.