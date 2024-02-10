Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after buying an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU opened at $470.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

