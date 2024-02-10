Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

