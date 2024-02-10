Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $256.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

