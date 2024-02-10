Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,368 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

