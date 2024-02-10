Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock remained flat at $45.47 during midday trading on Friday. 1,682,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,260. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

