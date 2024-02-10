Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.69. 1,015,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,526. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

