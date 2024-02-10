Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.39. 822,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,509. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

