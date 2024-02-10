SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Reduced by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,915,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,932. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

