Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 10,718,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

