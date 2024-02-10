High Pines Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.67. 4,002,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $461.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average is $416.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.