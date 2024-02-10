Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Morningstar worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $5,176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $3,961,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Morningstar by 156.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.63. 112,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.69 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.04, for a total transaction of $2,092,055.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,415,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,071,169,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,679 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

