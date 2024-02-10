Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,430 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $618,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

