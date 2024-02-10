Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 143,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

HST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.58. 4,304,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,415. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

