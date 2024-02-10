Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.45. 3,118,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,841. Hershey has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,308,000 after purchasing an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.